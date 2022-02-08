Minister committed to rail improvement for North West

The feasbility study to get Phase 3 of the Londonderry to Coleraine rail line back on track is now complete

Minister Mallon said that improving rail services to the North West is a key part of her priority to address regional imbalance and better connect communities.

She said: “Last year I committed to a new feasibility study to get Phase 3 of the Derry to Coleraine rail line back on track, and ring-fenced funding for that work to be done at pace.

“I am pleased to announce that the feasibility study is now complete and a business case for this important project is currently being prepared and it will be subject to the necessary approval processes.”

She said funding has also been allocated for a further study to examine options of new halts and associated park-and-ride facilities at Strathfoyle, Eglinton/City of Derry Airport and Ballykelly, as well as half hourly services from Londonderry.

