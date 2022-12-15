More snow showers today and a dip to -5 °C tonight - here are 27 images from recent weather warnings
Today will be cold with ‘a few wintry showers’, according to the Met Office.
By Gemma Murray
4 minutes ago
Today Northern Ireland, according to the forecasters, will see ‘sunny or clear spells and a scattering of wintry showers’ and a maximum temperature 4 °C.
Meanwhile, tonight’ any wintry showers dying out with clear spells and a widespread frost’ and ‘some mist and freezing fog patches’.
A minimum temperature -5 °C is forecast.
'The amount of cars on the road today, IN THICK FOG with insufficient lighting is absolutely shocking' - NI Road Policing and Safety
