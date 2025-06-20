Motorcyclist critically ill in hospital after collision with van

By Rebecca Black, PA
Published 20th Jun 2025, 11:33 BST
The Garron Road area Carnlough
A motorcyclist is critically ill in hospital after a road crash in Co Antrim.

A motorcycle and a van were involved in a collision on the Garron Road in Carnlough, Co Antrim , on Thursday evening.

A police spokesperson said officers responded to a report of a collision shortly after 6.50pm .

"Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene," they said.

"The male motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, where he remains in a critical but stable condition at this time.

"Inquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who has any mobile phone or dashcam footage, to get in touch via 101, quoting reference number 1537 of 19/06/25."

