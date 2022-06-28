Motorcyclist in 50s dies after two vehicle road collision

The man died after his motorbike was in collision with a red Nissan car on the Portaferry Road outside Newtownards just after midnight on June 28.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

An investigation is underway and Sergeant Amanda McIvor is appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has mobile phone or dashcam footage which could assist officers with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 14 of 28/06/22.

