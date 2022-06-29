Motorcyclist who died after two-vehicle collision outside Newtownards is named

Lee Noble - picture released by the PSNI

He was 58-year-old Lee Noble.

In the statement, written on behalf of Mr Noble's family, the PSNI say that Mr Noble came from the Portavogie area.

The statement adds that he died as a result of his injuries.

They add that Mr Noble had been riding a grey Kawasaki motorbike which was in collision with a car on the Portaferry Road outside Newtownards just after midnight on Tuesday, 28th June.

The driver of the red Nissan car was taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries.