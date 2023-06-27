Motorists asked to be aware of delays on major east Belfast route from 9am
Motorists are being advised that the Lower Newtownards Road area in east Belfast will be restricted from 9am today, Tuesday, June 27th.
By Gemma Murray
Published 27th Jun 2023, 07:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 08:12 BST
The information was relayed in a Tweet from NI Road Policing and Safety.
The message adds: “Please be advised of potential delays in the area as diversions are in place until approximately 10.00am”.
There are no further details.