Motorists may face delays this morning after an ‘underground fire’ on the Upper Newtownards Road in east Belfast
Motorists should be aware of delays this morning after an ‘underground fire’ on the Upper Newtownards Road in east Belfast.
Last night the PSNI advised the public that the Upper Newtownards Road in east Belfast was closed between its junctions with Knockburn Park and Castleview Road, due to an underground fire.
Please seek an alternative route for your journey.
And this morning, police advised that ‘one lane of the Upper Newtownards Road in east Belfast has re-opened, which had been closed due to an underground fire’.
And ‘delays are to be expected this morning’.
