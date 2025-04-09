Motorway lane to be closed over April weekend to to facilitate repair work

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Digital strategist

Published 9th Apr 2025, 14:04 BST
Motorway lane to be closedMotorway lane to be closed
Motorway lane to be closed
Motorway lane to be closed to allow essential repair work on a bridge

A single lane on the M1 Eastbound will be closed between Junction 10 (Lurgan) and Junction 9 (Moira), from 700m before Tullyloob Railway Bridge to 200m after Tullyloob Railway Bridge.

The lane closure will be in place continuously from 23:00 on Friday 18 April 2025 until 06:00 on Tuesday 22 April 2025.

Motorists are advised to allow additional time for your journey

Related topics:Motorists

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice