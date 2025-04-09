Motorway lane to be closed over April weekend to to facilitate repair work
Motorway lane to be closed to allow essential repair work on a bridge
A single lane on the M1 Eastbound will be closed between Junction 10 (Lurgan) and Junction 9 (Moira), from 700m before Tullyloob Railway Bridge to 200m after Tullyloob Railway Bridge.
The lane closure will be in place continuously from 23:00 on Friday 18 April 2025 until 06:00 on Tuesday 22 April 2025.
Motorists are advised to allow additional time for your journey
