NI road reopens after fire crews deal with building blaze
The Bridge Street and Orchard Street areas of Derry/Londonderry have now reopened after a blaze at a building in the area.
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 3:17 pm
The public were advised to avoid the area while fire crews tackle the blaze.
But a post from Police Derry City and Strabane reveals that: “The Bridge Street and Orchard Street areas of Derry/Londonderry, which had been closed earlier due to a building being on fire, have now reopened”.