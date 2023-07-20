News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Nine weeks of road closures in pipeline with resurfacing scheme on major south Belfast route starting July 24

A resurfacing scheme for Harberton Park, Belfast has been announced by the DFI.
By Gemma Murray
Published 20th Jul 2023, 15:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 15:49 BST

In a statement they say that a footway and carriageway resurfacing scheme in Harberton Park, Belfast will start on Monday 24 July 2023.

The improvement works will extend from Bristow Park to Upper Malone Road and will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of the footways and carriageway in this section of the road network to the benefit of residents, local schools and those who travel through the area. It is expected all work will take approximately nine weeks to complete.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To facilitate safe delivery of the scheme it will be necessary to implement localised lane closures initially with a full road closure to follow when the carriageway works commence.

Most Popular

The majority of the scheme will be completed during the hours of 8.00am to 5.00pm, Monday to Friday. Full details of closures will be displayed in advance.

Road users are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with care when travelling in the vicinity of the roadworks.

Whilst the Department has carefully planned these roadworks and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public, road users should allow additional time when planning their journeys.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Completion of the work by mid-September is subject to favourable weather conditions, however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

Road worksRoad works
Road works

All work will be carried out in line with current public health and health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.For more information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.TrafficwatchNI.com

Related topics:Belfast