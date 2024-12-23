Northern Ireland crime: 'The message just isn't clear enough for some' says PSNI after car collides with tree and man arrested with excess alcohol

By Gemma Murray
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 15:45 GMT
Police have posted an image of a crashed car with the message ‘The message just isn't clear enough for some’.
The message on Police Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon adds: ‘Tonight Response officers from B section Armagh responded to reports of a single vehicle RTC on the Monaghan Road, Armagh.

‘After colliding with a tree, the driver abandoned his car exposing road users to further risk.

A 20-year-old male was located a short time later and arrested for numerous driving offences including driving with excess alcohol.

‘Do not put yourself or others at risk on our roads. Do not leave an empty seat at the table this Christmas.

‘NEVER EVER DRINK AND DRIVE

#OpSeasonGreetings

#KeepingPeopleSafe

#RoadToZero’

