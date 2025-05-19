Northern Ireland road closed tonight to carry out scene testing after death of 77-year-old Carole Graham
Testing will be taking place between 9.30pm and midnight.
The Antrim Road in Glengormley will be closed between its junctions with Ballyclare Road and Jubilee Way.
Carole Graham, 77, sadly died as a result of the collision on Monday 13th January 2025 at approximately 5pm.
Enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1168 13/01/25.
Information can also be submitted online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport .