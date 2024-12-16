Northern Ireland traffic: A2 Groomsport Bypass is closed in both directions after road traffic collision
The A2 Groomsport Bypass is closed in both directions, from the Groomsport roundabout to the Donaghadee Road, following a road traffic collision this afternoon, Monday 16th December.
Motorists should seek alternative routes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.