Northern Ireland traffic: A2 Groomsport Bypass is closed in both directions after road traffic collision

By Gemma Murray

Published 16th Dec 2024, 12:57 BST

The A2 Groomsport Bypass is closed in both directions, from the Groomsport roundabout to the Donaghadee Road, following a road traffic collision this afternoon, Monday 16th December.

Motorists should seek alternative routes.

