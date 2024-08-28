Retford, Ordsall Primary School, Ordsall Road. Teachers award. Picture: L-R James Marriott (10), Thomas Watkinson (10), Tracy Rollinson, Bradley McFarlane (10) and Tiffany Bradshaw (10).

Road users are being urged to look out for each other and pay particular attention to pedestrians, as the new school term starts.

In a statement the PSNI advise that the return of the school term and nice weather will result in an increase in traffic – and an increase of school children and their parents walking to schools.

They say that officers will be out and about conducting pedestrian safety enforcement operations, which are aimed at highlighting the vulnerability of pedestrians and the responsibility of all road users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

walking home from school

Chief Superintendent Sam Donaldson from the Police Service’s Operational Support Department said: “Pedestrians are one of the most at-risk groups of roadway users, they represent the most vulnerable group on our roads today.

“Our officers will be conducting safety enforcement operations across Northern Ireland and they will be highly visible and will help to educate road users and if required, enforcement will be carried out.

“There will also be a series high-visibility operations targeting unlawful driving behaviours that contribute to or directly cause pedestrian collisions. These will be conducted at locations where serious or fatal collisions have occurred.”

“My appeal is simple, please look after yourselves and others on our roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Recognising the Fatal Five and the devastating consequences which careless driving can have on those affected by roads deaths and injuries will hopefully enable us to reduce casualties in Northern Ireland.

“We want to ensure that everyone has the knowledge and information they need to stay safe on our roads and we all share the responsibility to prevent deaths and serious injuries on our roads.”