Northern Ireland traffic and travel: 'Pedestrians are one of the most at-risk groups of roadway users' say PSNI as schools return
In a statement the PSNI advise that the return of the school term and nice weather will result in an increase in traffic – and an increase of school children and their parents walking to schools.
They say that officers will be out and about conducting pedestrian safety enforcement operations, which are aimed at highlighting the vulnerability of pedestrians and the responsibility of all road users.
Chief Superintendent Sam Donaldson from the Police Service’s Operational Support Department said: “Pedestrians are one of the most at-risk groups of roadway users, they represent the most vulnerable group on our roads today.
“Our officers will be conducting safety enforcement operations across Northern Ireland and they will be highly visible and will help to educate road users and if required, enforcement will be carried out.
“There will also be a series high-visibility operations targeting unlawful driving behaviours that contribute to or directly cause pedestrian collisions. These will be conducted at locations where serious or fatal collisions have occurred.”
“My appeal is simple, please look after yourselves and others on our roads.
"Recognising the Fatal Five and the devastating consequences which careless driving can have on those affected by roads deaths and injuries will hopefully enable us to reduce casualties in Northern Ireland.
“We want to ensure that everyone has the knowledge and information they need to stay safe on our roads and we all share the responsibility to prevent deaths and serious injuries on our roads.”
For more information go to https://www.psni.police.uk/fatal-five and follow the Police Service of Northern Ireland social media accounts.
