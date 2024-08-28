Northern Ireland traffic and travel: Traffic disruption expected in the Killyleagh area on Saturday, 31 August due to a Royal Black Preceptory Parade
Road users are advised to expect traffic disruption in the Killyleagh area on Saturday, 31st August due to a Royal Black Preceptory Parade.
A PSNI statement advises that the parade will set off from Comber Road at 11.30am, and proceed to Coiley Hill.
At 4pm, the parade will return along the same route.
Police will implement diversions as required to accommodate the flow of traffic and avoid potential delays.
