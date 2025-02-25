Northern Ireland traffic: Appeal for witnesses after road traffic collision involving a pedestrian yesterday
Police have launched an appeal in relation to a hit and run road traffic collision involving a pedestrian that happened in the Bridge Street area of Ballymena yesterday, Monday 24th February 2025, between 09.30am and 09.45am.
A post on Police Mid & East Antrim social media page, asks for assistance from the public.
‘If you witnessed this incident or have any information that could assist in our enquiries please contact us on 101 and quote reference number 501 from the 24/02/2025,’ says the post.
