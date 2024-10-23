Northern Ireland traffic: Castle Street, Bangor has now fully reopened

By Gemma Murray
Published 23rd Oct 2024, 09:54 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2024, 16:04 BST
Road users have this afternoon been advised that Castle Street, Bangor, has now fully reopened.
This morning the PSNI advised motorists that Castle Street in Bangor was currently closed between Park Drive and Castle Park Road.

And motorists were asked to seek an alternative route for your journey.

