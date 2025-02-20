Northern Ireland traffic: Coleraine road closed after serious two vehicle road traffic collision - avoid the area
The Windyhill Road in Macosquin outside Coleraine is closed following a serious two-vehicle collision.
The closure is in place from just before the road's junction with Isle Road.
You're advised to avoid the area and take another route for your journey.
Diversions are in place.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.