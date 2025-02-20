Northern Ireland traffic: Coleraine road closed after serious two vehicle road traffic collision - avoid the area

The Windyhill Road in Macosquin outside Coleraine is closed following a serious two-vehicle collision.

The closure is in place from just before the road's junction with Isle Road.

You're advised to avoid the area and take another route for your journey.

Diversions are in place.

