Northern Ireland traffic: Grosvenor Road closures for essential NI Water works to install connections to the new Belfast Grand Central Station
The closures will take place on Grosvenor Road on May 11 and May 12.
This will be a complete closure of all west / country bound lanes on Grosvenor Road between Durham Street and Stanley Street.
All east and city bound lanes on Grosvenor Road will remain open.
Diversion routes will be in place giving access to Grosvenor Road and the Westlink via Durham Street, College Square North, College Avenue, Divis Street and Falls Road.
These lane closures are essential to enable these utility works to be carried out efficiently and safely.
And Translink is encouraging people to consider using public transport to access the city during these works as road users may expect some delays.
Passengers should check the website www.translink.co.uk or Journey Planner before they travel and allow some extra time for their journey.
Translink would like to take this opportunity to thank the general public for their patience during these essential works.
