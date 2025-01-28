Northern Ireland traffic: Man arrested for driving whilst unfit and assault on and resisting police before being taken to hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested for driving whilst unfit, assault on police and resisting police, before being taken to hospital after a two vehicle road traffic collision on the Castle Road in Antrim last night.

In a statement PSNI say they arrested a 26-year-old man, after attending to a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision on the Castle Road in Antrim.

On arrival, a Nissan vehicle appeared to have crashed through a stone wall adjacent to the Castle Road.

A short distance from the location, a Seat vehicle was seen to have rear off-side damage.

Inspector Patton said: “It is understood the driver of the Nissan had attempted to overtake up to four vehicles on the road and collided with the Seat whilst doing so.

He has then spun out of control, hitting a curb, before colliding with a wall and subsequently landing in a ditch.

“When officers spoke to the driver of the Nissan, he became extremely agitated and struck one of the officers to the jaw.

"He was then arrested for driving whilst unfit, assault on police and resisting police, before being taken to hospital.

“At this time, the man has since been bailed pending further enquiries, but remains in hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

"He was however, very lucky not to be seriously hurt.

"The female driver of the Seat vehicle also sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“We see far too many drivers acting recklessly on our roads on a daily basis, putting the lives of other road users at serious risk, and the outcome of this collision could have been much worse.

