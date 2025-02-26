Northern Ireland traffic: Motorist delays possible as Phoenix Energy involved in programmed construction work on Friday 28 February from the Ormeau Bridge

Traffic will be impacted on Friday 28 February from 9:30am on the Ormeau Road, starting at the Ormeau Bridge (Annadale Embankment side) and progressing citybound to the junction of Agincourt Avenue as Phoenix Energy undertake programmed construction work.

According to a post on @TrafficwatchNI these ‘works have been permitted by the Department for Infrastructure and are expected to be completed by Monday 3 March 2025 at 6:00am’.

The advice adds that ‘traffic will be impacted by a lane closure citybound from the Ormeau Bridge (Annadale Embankment) to Agincourt Avenue from 9:30am on Friday 28 February 2025 until 6:00am on Monday 3 March 2025’.

It adds that both lanes will remain open country bound.

Heavy traffic

‘Stranmillis embankment will be closed to traffic at its junction to Ormeau Road from 6:00am on Saturday 1 March 2025 until 6:00am Monday 3 March 2025 and a local diversion will be in place,’ adds the advice..

‘We regret any inconvenience this may cause to businesses and residents.

‘Please be assured that we will take all reasonable steps to complete the work as efficiently as possible while minimising disruption to the local community’.