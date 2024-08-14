Northern Ireland traffic: Motorists advised to expect delays at the Drumavoley Road, Ballycastle due to a road traffic collision
Motorists are being advised to expect delays at the Drumavoley Road, Ballycastle due to a road traffic collision this afternoon, Wednesday 14th August.
A PSNI spokesman also said: “Motorists are advised to seek alternative main routes for their journey.”
