PSNI say it's 'a miracle that nobody was hurt in this collision' where woman driver 'was able to escape the vehicle and run and hide in a field'

By Gemma Murray
Published 14th Aug 2024, 14:32 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2024, 14:39 BST
The PSNI have released pictures of a drink driving collision on the A1 dual carriageway outside Newry on Tuesday night.
A post on Police Newry, Mourne & Down says: “Last night we posted to inform you of some traffic disruption on the A1 dual carriageway outside Newry due to a Road Traffic Collision.

"These pictures are the result of that.

"This is what drink driving causes.

"Not only did the driver blow 3x over the legal limit for alcohol in breath.

"They also had no driving licence or insurance.

"It is simply a miracle that nobody was hurt in this collision, in fact the driver was able to escape the vehicle and run and hide in a field.

"But this was not good enough for local police who were able to spot her.

"A court date will await in due course.”

Never ever drink and drive.

