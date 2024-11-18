Northern Ireland traffic: Pedestrian in 70s dies from injuries after weekend traffic collision in west Belfast - PSNI appeal for information about two specific vehicles
Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Police received a report, shortly after 6.50pm, that two pedestrians had been struck by a vehicle in the Hannahstown Hill area.
“Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services and established that the vehicle had been involved in a collision with the pedestrians and a second vehicle.
"Sadly, one of the pedestrians, a female in her 70’s, later died from her injuries in hospital.
"The second female pedestrian received treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening, while the vehicle drivers were uninjured."
The statement adds that Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision and are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or to anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage of the vehicles involved - a silver Volkswagen Tiguan and a grey Ford Kuga, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1355 of 09/11/24, or submit information online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
