There are a number of parades taking place throughout the Derry City & Strabane District due to Twelfth of July parades with main demonstrations taking place in the city and in Newtownstewart.

In a statement the PSNI say that “prior to the main parades on Friday 12th July, there are a number of feeder and return parades in the morning and evening in surrounding towns and villages including Plumbridge, Newbuildings, Claudy, Castlederg, Sion Mills, Strabane, Artigarvan, and The Waterside and Culmore areas of the city”.

"If you are not attending the parades this year please be aware of the potential for delays in these areas and, if possible, find an alternative route.

"Officers will be on duty to assist with any traffic issues, and accommodate the flow of traffic.”Newtownstewart – 12th July

“Ahead of the main parade in Newtownstewart, bands will assemble for feeder parades at 10.15am and leave from Methodist Lane, Old Douglas Road and Strabane Road.

"Participants will make their way to the demonstration field on Castle Brae for 2.30pm, along Baronscourt Road, Strabane Road and Main Street.

"The return parade route is from Castle Brae at 3.30pm, along Moyle Road to Baronscourt Road for 5.30pm.” Londonderry – 12th July

“The main parade in the city starts at 11.30am with bands leaving from various assembly points including Glendermott Road, Carlin Terrace, Bond Street, Artillery Street and Pump Street.

"The route is along Glendermott Road, Clooney Terrace, Spencer Road, Craigavon Bridge, Carlisle Road, Ferryquay Street, The Diamond, Bishop Street, London Street, Hawkin Street, Kennedy Place, Kennedy Street, Wapping Lane, Craigavon Bridge, Spencer Road, Clooney Terrace, Glendermott Road, May Street, Limavady Road to the field at Wilton Park for 2pm.