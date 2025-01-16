Northern Ireland Traffic: Serious collision between lorry and motorbike in Antrim - roads closed
A post on TrafficwatchNI said that Steeple Road is currently closed to traffic due to a road traffic collision.
‘Diversions are in place at the junction of Rough Lane and motorists should avoid the area at this time,’ it adds.
The collision happened this morning around 9.30am.
And in a statement, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they attended following an emergency call.
They further confirmed that "no patients were taken from the scene."
In a statement, a spokesperson for the NIAS said: "The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 9:34 on Thursday 16th January following reports of an RTC on the Steeple Road, Antrim.
"NIAS despatched two Emergency Crews, one Rapid Response Vehicle and one Doctor to the incident. No patients were taken from the scene."
A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "The Steeple Road in Antrim is currently closed to traffic due to a road traffic collision.
"Diversions are in place at the junction of Rough Lane and motorists should avoid the area at this time."
