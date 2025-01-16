Northern Ireland Traffic: Serious collision between lorry and motorbike in Antrim - roads closed

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 16th Jan 2025, 08:36 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2025, 16:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Emergency services are currently in attendance at a crash involving a motorbike and lorry outside Antrim.

A post on TrafficwatchNI said that Steeple Road is currently closed to traffic due to a road traffic collision.

Diversions are in place at the junction of Rough Lane and motorists should avoid the area at this time,’ it adds.

The collision happened this morning around 9.30am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And in a statement, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they attended following an emergency call.

They further confirmed that "no patients were taken from the scene."

In a statement, a spokesperson for the NIAS said: "The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 9:34 on Thursday 16th January following reports of an RTC on the Steeple Road, Antrim.

"NIAS despatched two Emergency Crews, one Rapid Response Vehicle and one Doctor to the incident. No patients were taken from the scene."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police at the scene of a serious crash involving a motorbike and lorry on Steeple Road AntrimPolice at the scene of a serious crash involving a motorbike and lorry on Steeple Road Antrim
Police at the scene of a serious crash involving a motorbike and lorry on Steeple Road Antrim

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "The Steeple Road in Antrim is currently closed to traffic due to a road traffic collision.

"Diversions are in place at the junction of Rough Lane and motorists should avoid the area at this time."

Related topics:TrafficAntrimEmergency servicesNorthern IrelandDiversions

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice