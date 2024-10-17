Northern Ireland traffic: Sydenham Bypass improvement scheme - Update to diversion route this weekend

Road works

To facilitate the progression of work along the citybound carriageway of the Sydenham Bypass, Belfast, it will be necessary to make some changes to this weekend’s diversionary route and road users are being asked to plan their journeys carefully.

The citybound lanes of the bypass between Tillysburn and the M3 will once again be closed over the weekend from 10pm on Friday 18 October until 6am on Monday 21 October.

During this weekend there will be no access to the M3/Westlink from the Dee Street junction.

This is required to allow the resurfacing of the off slip to Middlepath Street and Bridge End Flyover.

This will mean anyone travelling from the Bangor direction and choosing to use the diversion through the harbour estate along Airport Road, with the intention of joining the M3 or Westlink, will now be further directed along Sydenham Road towards Station Street/Middlepath Street before joining the M3 or Westlink for their onward journey.

Those using the Airport Road diversion to reach the Belfast City Airport will still be able to turn left at Dee Street onto the countrybound section of the bypass.

While Dee Street will remain open it should be noted that the Dee Street bridge is not suitable for heavy goods vehicles and such vehicles who must travel via Airport Road are being asked to also follow the Sydenham Road diversion or find an alternative route.

The Department has placed enhanced signage on the approach from Airport Road ahead of this weekend to highlight to road users of the need to use Sydenham Road.

Staff will also be monitoring the situation and if required will make adjustments to timings of the signalised junctions at Station Street and Middlepath Street to maximise capacity throughout Saturday and Sunday.

Further closures of this type will be necessary to allow the resurfacing of the A2 Sydenham Bypass through Dee Street junction and for the upgrading of the traffic signal, however the Department will keep the public informed in advance.

Temporary traffic management arrangements have been put in place to ensure the safety of road users and road workers, and we would like to thank the public for their continued patience while this important work is taking place and ask that you consider your route before travelling and allow extra time for your journey this weekend, particularly if travelling to Belfast City Airport.