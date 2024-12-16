Northern Ireland traffic: Young man who died in weekend Lisburn single vehicle collision is named

The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm the man who died as a result of a single-vehicle road traffic collision on Saturday evening, 14th December was 21-year-old David McDonald from the Carryduff area.

Mr McDonald was a passenger in a blue Vauxhall Corsa involved in a serious collision in the Carryduff Road area of Temple, Lisburn.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.