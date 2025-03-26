Northern Ireland travel: Derry~Londonderry line and Larne line closed this weekend but bus substitutions in place

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 26th Mar 2025, 14:39 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2025, 14:42 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Translink are reminding customers about the upcoming line closure taking place this weekend on the Derry~Londonderry line and Larne line.

A Translink spokesman said that ‘all services will have a rail replacement bus substitutions and we are encouraging passengers to plan ahead’.

For more information see here

Related topics:Northern IrelandLarneTranslink

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice