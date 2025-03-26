Northern Ireland travel: Derry~Londonderry line and Larne line closed this weekend but bus substitutions in place
Translink are reminding customers about the upcoming line closure taking place this weekend on the Derry~Londonderry line and Larne line.
A Translink spokesman said that ‘all services will have a rail replacement bus substitutions and we are encouraging passengers to plan ahead’.
For more information see here
