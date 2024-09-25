Northern Ireland travel: Ryanair launches 48-hour flash sale with fares on October - November travel from just £16.99

Lanzarote

Ryanair has today (25 Sep) launched a 48hr flash sale with fares on October – November travel from just £16.99.

In a statement, the airline says passengers can choose from ‘an amazing array of destinations across Ryanair’s industry leading network of 240+ destinations, including beautiful sandy beaches to relax on, new cities to wander or remote escapes to explore’.

Ryanair’s Head of Comms, Jade Kirwan said: “We’re halfway through the week and what better way to beat the midweek slump then with Ryanair’s latest flash sale.

