Northern Ireland travel: Ryanair launches 48-hour flash sale with fares on October - November travel from just £16.99

By Gemma Murray
Published 25th Sep 2024, 10:15 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2024, 10:20 BST
Ryanair has today (25 Sep) launched a 48hr flash sale with fares on October – November travel from just £16.99.
In a statement, the airline says passengers can choose from ‘an amazing array of destinations across Ryanair’s industry leading network of 240+ destinations, including beautiful sandy beaches to relax on, new cities to wander or remote escapes to explore’.

Ryanair’s Head of Comms, Jade Kirwan said: “We’re halfway through the week and what better way to beat the midweek slump then with Ryanair’s latest flash sale.

"With fares from just £16.99 available now until midnight Thursday, now’s the perfect time to bag a bargain trip on one of Ryanair’s 240+ routes. This limited time sale is available only at Ryanair.com.”

