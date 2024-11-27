Northern Ireland travel: Ryanair reveals best New Year's Eve destinations to ring in 2025
As the countdown to New Year’s Eve begins, it’s time to start planning how to ring in 2025 with unforgettable experiences.
Whether you’re in search of a vibrant city celebration, a laid-back beach escape, or a cultural adventure, Ryanair’s extensive network of 235+ destinations feature a variety of amazing locations to celebrate and ring in the New Year.
- Dublin: known for its lively street parties, traditional pubs, and festive atmosphere. The city’s ‘NYE festival’ features live music, performances, and a stunning firework display over the River Liffey, while its famous pubs offer a cosy spot to enjoy a pint and celebrate. With a warm, welcoming vibe and plenty of Irish charm, Dublin is the perfect place to ring in the new year.
- Vienna: one of Europe’s most enchanting cities for celebrating Silvester (New Year’s Eve), Vienna is known for its elegant charm and rich cultural heritage. Offering a magical setting for the holiday season, with festive markets, and spectacular fireworks over the Danube. Experience the city's historic charm as you join in the celebrations at the famous Prater Amusement Park, enjoy a classical concert, or stroll through the twinkling streets.
- Malta: escape to the Mediterranean and celebrate New Year’s Eve in the sunny island paradise of Malta with Ryanair. Known for its mild winter climate, stunning coastlines, and lively atmosphere, Malta offers a unique way to ring in the New Year. From vibrant street parties in Valletta to spectacular fireworks over the harbour, you’ll find plenty of excitement to welcome 2025. Whether you’re exploring the historic streets of Mdina, enjoying a festive meal by the sea, or dancing the night away.
Ryanair’s Head of Communications, Jade Kirwan, said: "As the countdown to New Year’s Eve begins, Ryanair is delighted to unveil top destinations to ring in the New Year. With an extensive network of 235+ destinations, and a variety of amazing locations to choose from, Ryanair makes it easy to book your perfect New Year’s Eve getaway.
"Book now on ryanair.com and start planning your New Year’s celebrations.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.