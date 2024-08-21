Northern Ireland travel: Translink announces Enterprise timetable alterations including Bus substitution from August 26

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Translink has announced timetable enhancements coming into effect for Enterprise train passengers from Monday 26th August 2024.

These changes come to facilitate the new hourly Enterprise timetable starting later this autumn.

Translink’s Group Chief Executive Chris Conway said: “From Monday 26th August, services (currently operating as a bus substitution between Lanyon Place and Newry*) will leave Belfast on the hour, every two hours, Monday to Saturday from 6.00am, while trains leaving Dublin Connolly station will depart at ten to the hour, with the first train at 6.50am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This is great news for passengers travelling to Dublin for work or meetings, as the first train from Belfast will arrive into Dublin at 8.16am.

The newly refurbished Enterprise Dublin Belfast train. Public transport, train, railways

“In addition, the Sunday schedule is being enhanced, with two additional trains in each direction, moving to a two hourly schedule between 8.05am and 8.05pm from Belfast and between 8.50am and 8.50pm from Dublin.

“There’s good news too for Newry passengers, with two additional trains operating to and from Dublin Monday to Friday from 26th August.

"The 8.14am Dundalk to Dublin Connolly will depart from Newry at 7.53am and the 5.50pm Dublin to Dundalk will extend to Newry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Together with our service delivery partners, Iarnrod Eireann, we are committed to developing and enhancing Enterprise services, to provide a high-quality customer journey experience for everyone.

"There has been strong passenger growth in recent years as more people choose this flagship service as the cleaner, greener option to access this vital economic corridor.

“Later this Autumn, we look forward to relocating the service to the world class new Grand Central Station and introduction of hourly services that will further encourage more people to leave their cars at home and use public transport”, Chris added.