Officers from PSNI Collision Investigation Unit to return to scene of fatal RTC with road closed for a period

Published 26th Feb 2025, 11:25 BST
Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit, investigating a fatal road traffic collision on Sunday, February 11 2024, are to return to the scene

Testing at the scene on Strand Road in Londonderry will be carried out by officers this evening (Wednesday, 26th February) and the road is expected to be closed from 11pm until approximately 3am tomorrow (Thursday, 27th February).

The closure will be in place on Strand Road, between Rock Road and Duncreggan Road, and officers would ask road users to avail of an alternative route during this time.

