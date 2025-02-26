Officers from PSNI Collision Investigation Unit to return to scene of fatal RTC with road closed for a period

The Strand Road will be closed for around four hours into Thursday morning from its junctions with Rock Road and Duncreggan Road. (File picture)

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit, investigating a fatal road traffic collision on Sunday, February 11 2024, are to return to the scene

Testing at the scene on Strand Road in Londonderry will be carried out by officers this evening (Wednesday, 26th February) and the road is expected to be closed from 11pm until approximately 3am tomorrow (Thursday, 27th February).