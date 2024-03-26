Officers set to return to scene of fatal road collisions in coming days to carry out further examinations
and live on Freeview channel 276
Tomorrow officers from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, investigating a fatal road traffic collision which occurred in the Boa Island Road area of Belleek on Monday 19th February, are to return to the scene.
A PSNI statement advised that the road will be closed at Main Street / Boa Island Road from Marina Road to Commons Road, and diversions will be in place from approximately 6.30pm until approximately 10pm.
Residents within the cordoned area will be fully facilitated, as will all emergency vehicles.
And the PSNI thank everyone for their patience as this work is carried out.
Meanwhile officers from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, investigating a fatal road traffic collision at Gosford Road, Markethill, Saturday 4th November 2023, are to return to the scene this evening (Tuesday 26th March) where the A28 is expected to be closed from 8pm until approximately 2am.
A PSNI spokesman adds that diversions will be in place at the junction of Tandragee Road in Markethill and Kidds Road in Newry.
And residents will be facilitated access where possible.
Again the public is thanked for their patience as this work is carried out.