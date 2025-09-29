One person taken to hospital after Castlereagh Road collision - road now reopened
The Castlereagh Road in east Belfast has now fully reopened following an earlier serious road traffic collision.
A spokesman for the Ambulance service said one person was rushed to hospital.
Earlier the PSNI revealed that a serious road traffic collision had closed the Castlereagh Road in both directions due to a what was being described by police as a serious road traffic collision.
Closures were in place at Clara Street and the Beersbridge Road.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journey.