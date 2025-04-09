Oran McConville: Tributes paid to tragic teenager who let 'light, laughter and love touch every space he went into'

Oran McConville

Hundreds poured into St. Patrick’s Church, Drumgath this afternoon to say a last goodbye to much-loved 18-year-old Oran McConville.

Parish Priest, Father Charles Byrne from St. Patricks, Drumgath likened Owen’s death to “an unexpected powercut when we are plunged into darkness” adding that “Oran’s death brought complete devastation”.

“Oran’s laughter and love touched every space he went into”, added the cleric and “the crowds at his wake and funeral today say it all".

The teenager, from Rathfriland, Co Down, was a front-seat passenger of a car which crashed near Hilltown on Saturday.

The Parish Priest said over the past few days “an overwhelming sense of compassion was felt for his family, his mother Amanda, brother Shea and wider family”.

"Just about six weeks ago we were all here for Oran’s father Paddy’s funeral,” added Father Byrne.

"And then again the family gathered here 16 years years ago for the funeral of young Rachael.

"At this time we are all woefully lost for words.

Funeral of Oran McConville

"Words are woefully inadequate to express the pain and sorrow in our hearts we have for you.

"We pray the Lord will bring peace and strength to you as you cope with the heavy loss”.

Addressing the large congregation of mostly young people, Father Byrne said: “We may wonder why this should happen and we don’t have the answers.

"When such a young life is taken from us so many plans and expectations can be no more.

"Oran’s death emphasises to all of us the fine line between life and death and the slenderness of the thread between them.

"Oran has gained a new state of being with Paddy his father, Rachael his sister and all who have gone before him”.

The senior cleric added that over the past few days “many happy stories were shared about times spent with Oran” and the show of friends at his homecoming which spoke to us all powerfully.

“Many glowing tributes have been paid about Oran and all of these speak to us about the special young person he was,” added Father Byrne.

“Light, laughter and love touched every space he went into”.

He said Oran had “a rare ability to make people feel at ease” whether it be “on a football pitch or on the street”.