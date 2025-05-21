Paddy McDonald: Funeral hears how shock cyclist road death proves 'tomorrow is promised to no-one'

The shock death of cyclist Paddy McDonald after a road collision on May 16 “shows that tomorrow is promised to no-one” Canon Adrian Walshe told mourners at the start of his Requiem Mass.

The 62-year-old died after his bicycle was hit my a car during an event in the Middletown area of Co Armagh on May 16.

He died within hours of motorcyclist Philip Taylor, 56, from the Newtownabbey area, who was killed in a collision on the Knockan Road in Broughshane, Co Antrim at about 6.50pm.

The funeral of Paddy McDonald

Mr McDonald’s funeral took place today in St. Mary’s Church, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan.

During the 11am service, Canon Adrian Walshe told a packed church that he had “known Paddy for 58 years” as they attended the same primary school.

"I got an awful shock when the news started filtering through about the sudden and tragic death of Paddy McDonald,” he said.

“My thoughts immediately went to his mother Peggy, sister Marian and Aunt Bridge and I could not help feel sympathy and compassion for them and wonder what the future was for them in that little house.

Paddy McDermott

"Paddy had a great devotion for family" the congregation heard.

"He did not have all the nice romantic terms for that, but his love and devotion to his aunt and mother was evident in the way he looked after them in their old age.

"Paddy was the one who did all that needed to be done, getting tablets or getting to the hospital.

"Paddy was always there for them and he became their strength and revelled in that.

"That is a major dilemma for old people when their carers are taken from them.”

Canon Walshe also spoke of how “Paddy did not go to secondary school but started working straight after primary”.

"When an uncle died he replaced him in breaking-in horses and he loved it

"He loved the horse and loved the animal. I asked him what was the secret and he simply said it was simple as you became a friend to the horse.

"Then in later life he also got involved in hunting with the hounds in then he joined Emyvale cycling club,” Canon Walshe said.

"My memory of Paddy is this strong, athletic, determined man who simply would not stop, the heartbeat would keep him going”.

The cleric added that an admirable part of Paddy’s character was that he “had time for everyone, a great man at stopping and talking and having a conversation”.

"Paddy gave people time, everyone knew him and perhaps that’s one thing we could learn from Paddy to stop and have a conversation rather than rushing from A to B”.