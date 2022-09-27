Earlier a statement from the PSNI revealed the collision happened in Aughnacloy in Co Tyrone.

PSNI Sergeant Green said: “The collision involving a pedestrian, was reported just before midnight on Monday evening, September 26th and occurred on the Tullyvar Road.

“Police attended the scene, where, sadly the man was pronounced dead.

"The road was closed for a period of time but has since reopened.

“We are investigating the circumstances of the collision and would appeal for any witnesses who may have seen the man walking on the road between approximately 11.00pm and midnight, or anyone who may have captured dashcam footage, to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference CW 1978 – 26/09/22.”

Earlier, on social media, motorists were advised that a Co Tyrone road remains closed after a serious collision last night.

Motorists were advised that the Tullyvar Road in Aughnacloy remains closed in both directions following a serious road traffic collision.

Tullyvar Road, Aughnacloy

The collision happened last evening.

And this morning, in a Tweet, on TrafficwatchNI: “CoTyrone -Road users are advised that the A5 Tullyvar Road in Aughnacloy is closed in both directions following a road traffic collision, between Ballygawley and Aughnacloy."

