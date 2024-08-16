Pensioner and young man critically ill following separate road crashes

A pensioner and a young man are critically ill in hospital following separate road crashes in Co Armagh and Co Tyrone .

In the first incident, police said they received a report of a collision between a Suzuki scrambler and Audi A3 Sport TDI at a roundabout in the Lake Street area of Lurgan at 3.30pm on Thursday .

They said the passenger on the scrambler, a man aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment to life-threatening injuries where he remains in a critical condition.

"Meanwhile, the driver of the scrambler also required hospital treatment for serious injuries - whilst the driver of the car sustained minor injuries," police said in a statement.

"Our investigation is underway and anyone with information about what happened, or who has dashcam or other footage can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 963 ( August 15 )."

In the second incident, a man, aged in his 70s, was involved in a single vehicle collision in Dungannon on Thursday evening.

A police spokesperson said: "We received a report at approximately 6.15pm on Thursday August 15 of a single-vehicle collision involving a BMW X5 in the Moy Road area.

"Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from other emergency services.

"The driver of the car, a man aged in his 70s, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries. He remains in a critical condition."