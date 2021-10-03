PICTURES: Images of today’s Belfast City Marathon
Here are photographs from today’s marathon.
Scroll all the way down to see the images.
Thousands of runners departed from Stormont for the main race this morning.
They ran off from Prince of Wales Avenue on time at 9am for the first Belfast marathon since 2019.
The cancellation of a marathon in the city last year due to Covid seems to have heightened enthusiasm for this year’s 26.2 mile run.
It took more than five minutes for all the competitors to cross the start line.
The main race departure was followed by the Team Relay, 8 Mile Walk and Fun Run events, also from Prince of Wales Avenue.
All events have been finishing in Ormeau Park except for the Fun Run which starts and finishes at Stormont Estate.
Motorists were subject to disruption throughout the morning and early afternoon, most of which is now over.
Full details of the route can be found at www.belfastcitymarathon.com/race-weekend/traffic (see link below)
Among the latest road closures will in place well into this afternoon are at Lanark Way, Crumlin Road and Antrim Road areas with a Team Relay changeover point taking place on North Queen Street.
Some disruption again in the city centre as runners take on the final stretch of the marathon from Donegall Quay onto Oxford Street and Lanyon Place (full road closure 9.30am – 3pm).
Runners will make their way up Ormeau Road to the Rosetta Roundabout and complete their journey down Ravenhill Road, onto Ormeau Embankment for the finish at the Ozone Tennis Centre, Ormeau Park.
The Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon is sponsored by Athletics Northern Ireland, Daily Mirror, Belfast City Council, Better, Cool FM (Downtown Radio and Downtown Country), Translink, Spar, Belfast Live, Tayto and Four Star Pizza.
This year’s official charity is Cancer Focus Northern Ireland.
• Full details of the route and anticipated timings can be found at https://www.belfastcitymarathon.com/race-weekend/traffic
