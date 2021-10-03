PICTURES: Images of today’s Belfast City Marathon

A picture taken ten seconds before the race began at 9am from Stormont today. More than 5,700 runners have been entered to take part in this year's Belfast City Marathon. Picture by Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press

Thousands of runners departed from Stormont for the main race this morning.

They ran off from Prince of Wales Avenue on time at 9am for the first Belfast marathon since 2019.

The main race begins from Prince of Wales Avenue, with Stormont's Parliament Buildings in the background. Picture by Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press

The cancellation of a marathon in the city last year due to Covid seems to have heightened enthusiasm for this year’s 26.2 mile run.

It took more than five minutes for all the competitors to cross the start line.

The main race departure was followed by the Team Relay, 8 Mile Walk and Fun Run events, also from Prince of Wales Avenue.

All events have been finishing in Ormeau Park except for the Fun Run which starts and finishes at Stormont Estate.

Some of the 5,700 runners warming up before the race began. Picture by Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press

Motorists were subject to disruption throughout the morning and early afternoon, most of which is now over.

Full details of the route can be found at www.belfastcitymarathon.com/race-weekend/traffic (see link below)

Among the latest road closures will in place well into this afternoon are at Lanark Way, Crumlin Road and Antrim Road areas with a Team Relay changeover point taking place on North Queen Street.

Some disruption again in the city centre as runners take on the final stretch of the marathon from Donegall Quay onto Oxford Street and Lanyon Place (full road closure 9.30am – 3pm).

Some of the runners in the main race departing this morning. Picture by Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press

Runners will make their way up Ormeau Road to the Rosetta Roundabout and complete their journey down Ravenhill Road, onto Ormeau Embankment for the finish at the Ozone Tennis Centre, Ormeau Park.

The Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon is sponsored by Athletics Northern Ireland, Daily Mirror, Belfast City Council, Better, Cool FM (Downtown Radio and Downtown Country), Translink, Spar, Belfast Live, Tayto and Four Star Pizza.

This year’s official charity is Cancer Focus Northern Ireland.

• Full details of the route and anticipated timings can be found at https://www.belfastcitymarathon.com/race-weekend/traffic

One of the runners cheerfully takes part wearing an American sporting outfit. Picture by Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press

The race gets nearer to Belfast city centre. Picture by Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press

