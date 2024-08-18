Police confirm man aged in his 20s has died after collision involving scrambler and car in Lurgan
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police received a report of the collision which took place at a roundabout in the Lake Street area between a Suzuki scrambler and Audi A3 Sport TDI with members of the PSNI and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attending the scene.
The passenger of the scrambler was taken to hospital for treatment to life-threatening injuries, but the police confirmed on Sunday morning that the individual has now sadly died, whilst drivers of both the scrambler and Audi also required treatment for significant injuries following the collision.
Inspector Adair, from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Police received a report of a collision involving a Suzuki scrambler and Audi A3 Sport TDI at a roundabout in the Lake Street area at around 3.30pm.
“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service who provided initial first aid at the scene. The passenger of the scrambler, a man aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment to life-threatening injuries. Sadly, he later passed away.
“Meanwhile, the driver of the scrambler also required hospital treatment for serious injuries – whilst the driver of the car sustained minor injuries.
“Our investigation is underway, and we are continuing to appeal to anyone who might have any information which might assist, or any dash-cam or other footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 963 15/08/24.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.