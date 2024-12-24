Police have named the woman who died in a road traffic collision in Derrylin last night , Monday December 23
She died following the single-vehicle collision on the Ballyconnell Road
She was twenty-year old Amy Stokes from Ballyconnell, Co Cavan Collision Investigation Unit detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of the tragic collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries.
Please call on 101, quoting reference 1642 of 23/12/24.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.