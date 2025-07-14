Police warn over speed restrictions and driving conditions at the Open in Portrush
“We would like to advise road users that there is a temporary 40mph speed limit in place this week for The Open, within the vicinity of where the Ballybogey Park and Ride is located,” said a PSNI statement. “Over the week, there will be an increased number of pedestrians and vehicles in the area, so please exercise caution and abide by the speed restrictions in place to keep everyone safe.
“Officers from our Roads Policing Unit will be carrying out patrols in the area to detect speed, and anyone not sticking to the limit could face a fine or penalty notice. “Please act responsibly on the roads and get here safely.”
Police also warned of slippery road surfaces following a change in the weather on Monday morning. “We are advising road users to be mindful of the change in weather this morning here in Portrush, with more rain on the forecast,” they stated.
“If you are travelling to The Open today, please take extra care on the roads, as road surfaces are very slippery due to excess water.
“Reduce your speed and give more vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists more room than usual, and don’t take any risks when overtaking.
“Please also be reminded of the transport options available to you via our partners at Translink, with bus and rail options running again today.
“Remember to take your time and exercise caution. We want everyone to arrive here safely to enjoy their day.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.