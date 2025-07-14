Police warn over speed restrictions and driving conditions at the Open in Portrush

A sign shows a weather warning as play is suspended, during the second preview day ahead of the The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush in County Antrim,

Police have warned of temporary speed restrictions and urged drivers to take extra care for this week’s Open gold championships at Portrush.

“We would like to advise road users that there is a temporary 40mph speed limit in place this week for The Open, within the vicinity of where the Ballybogey Park and Ride is located,” said a PSNI statement. “Over the week, there will be an increased number of pedestrians and vehicles in the area, so please exercise caution and abide by the speed restrictions in place to keep everyone safe.

“Officers from our Roads Policing Unit will be carrying out patrols in the area to detect speed, and anyone not sticking to the limit could face a fine or penalty notice. “Please act responsibly on the roads and get here safely.”

Police also warned of slippery road surfaces following a change in the weather on Monday morning. “We are advising road users to be mindful of the change in weather this morning here in Portrush, with more rain on the forecast,” they stated.

“If you are travelling to The Open today, please take extra care on the roads, as road surfaces are very slippery due to excess water.

“Reduce your speed and give more vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists more room than usual, and don’t take any risks when overtaking.

“Please also be reminded of the transport options available to you via our partners at Translink, with bus and rail options running again today.