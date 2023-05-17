'Portrush Daytripper' being started by Translink for seaside lovers with special six carriage train Monday to Saturday

In a statement they say the ‘Portrush Daytripper’ will operate from the end of May.

They also advise that timetable changes come into effect from Sunday, 28th May for the summer season and passengers are advised to check their journey in advance, as departure times have changed from Portrush.

Translink’s Head of Rail Customer Services Hilton Parr said: “The Portrush Daytripper, a special six carriage train, will operate from Belfast to Portrush each day (Monday to Saturday) to cater for families and those travelling to Portrush for a day out.

Crowds enjoy the hot weather at Portrush beach on Monday.

"This train will leave Lanyon Place Station at 9.50am, arriving in Portrush at 11.25am. It will return each evening at 6.30pm from Portrush, travelling to Great Victoria Street station in Belfast. (arrives 8.20pm)

“Additional hourly bus services will also operate between Coleraine and Portrush connecting with the Derry~Londonderry trains to enhance connections for passengers.

“Due to engineering works to extend the platforms at Dhu Varren and University, these stations will not be served, with trains operating as express between Coleraine and Portrush. Passengers with valid train tickets, integrated iLink cards or family and friends tickets can choose to continue their journey using 140 Ulsterbus services operating between Coleraine and Portrush”.