Prayer request shared widely for young man on life support in Royal Victoria Hospital after motorbike accident
Brookeborough Elim have shared a prayer request for a young man who was critically injured in a motorbike accident.
In a post, which has been shared widely online, they say: “Please Pray for Matthew Coalter who’s currently on a life support machine in the royal Victoria hospital after a serious motorbike accident.
"The next few days are critical for this young man who’s only 26.
"We need a miracle!
"So we appreciate everyone who will connect with this post, but even more we request for you to seriously pray to God for Matthew.
"Please pass this on to other praying people and prayer groups.
"The family would much appreciate all prayers at this time”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.