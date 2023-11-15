Two police officers in Newry have escaped serious injury after their vehicle was rammed in the city on Tuesday evening, 14th November.

Ferryhill Road

Newry, Mourne & Down District Commander, Superintendent Norman Haslett said: “At approximately 10.30pm a man and woman who appeared heavily intoxicated, arrived at a property in the Ferryhill Road area, causing a disturbance.

“Police were notified of this report and the man and woman left the scene in a white-coloured Mini Countryman vehicle.

“Officers were on patrol in the area carrying out related enquiries when the suspected car approached a junction on the Dublin Road and didn’t stop, colliding with the police vehicle.

“The suspect continued to ram the police car, forcing it up unto a grass verge on the opposite side of the road.

“As an officer attempted to leave the vehicle to effect an arrest, the suspect rammed his car again and made off from the scene in the direction of the border.

“Both officers have been left badly shaken by what happened and we are grateful no one sustained any serious injuries.

“Repairs will need to be carried out to our response vehicle before it can be used again.

“Our officers were working to keep people safe when this reckless act occurred and attacks like these should be wholly condemned".

Superintendent Norman Haslett added that “an investigation is now underway and we are also liaising with our colleagues in An Garda Síochána”.

“We’re appealing to anyone who saw the white Mini Countryman, or captured dash-cam footage of its movements, or who knows of its location now, to get in touch with us by calling 101, and quoting reference number 1782 14/11/23.”

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/