PSNI warn Westlink in Belfast is blocked and urge drivers to seek alternative routes
The PSNI has warned that the citybound lane of the Belfast Westlink is currently blocked in the vicinity of Divis due to a road traffic collision.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and to seek an alternative route for their journey.
