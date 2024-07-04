PSNI warning: 'In typical Northern Irish fashion we need to discuss driving in adverse weather conditions…in July'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have posted a warning to motorists about driving in adverse weather conditions – in July.

A post on NI Road Policing and Safety says: “Folks – In typical Northern Irish fashion we need to discuss driving in adverse weather conditions…in July!

“Officers from the Safe Transport Team were on mobile patrol today along the A8 dual carriageway toward Ballynure when they spotted this vehicle that had just come off the road with the driver still inside.

"Thankfully the driver was uninjured and was able to walk away without a bump or bruise.

"This incident was caused by aquaplaning that had occurred after a spontaneous downpour of rain on the carriageway resulting in the driver losing control of the vehicle and consequently going off road before crashing into a fence.

"This is a timely reminder for all of us to bear in mind sudden changes in weather conditions when driving and how this may affect your ability to drive.