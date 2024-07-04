Urgent appeal to find missing Shannen Donnell who was last seen wearing a dress and a pink jacket

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police in Londonderry are appealing for information regarding missing person Shannen Donnell, 29 years old, who was last seen yesterday and may now be in the Belfast area.

An appeal on Police Derry City & Strabane asks the public to help find missing Shannen.

It adds that family are growing increasingly concerned for Shannen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shannen has blonde hair and was last seen wearing a dress with a pink jacket.