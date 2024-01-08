Watch more of our videos on Shots!

According to an update from the Department for Infrastructure a footway and carriageway resurfacing scheme in Silverstream Road, Belfast will commence today, Monday 8 January, 2024.

It says the improvement works will extend ‘for a distance of approximately 570 metres from Bilston Road to Benview Park and will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users’.

It adds that ‘to help ensure the safety of road users and workers it will be necessary to implement localised lane closures initially with a full road closure to follow when the carriageway works commence’.

And, ‘the majority of the scheme will be completed during the hours of 7.30am to 6.00pm, Monday to Friday but ‘full details of closures will be displayed in advance’.

Road users are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with care when travelling in the vicinity of the road works.

It adds that subject to favourable weather conditions all works will be completed by 29 March 2024, however the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

Whilst the Department has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise any inconvenience to the public, road users should expect delays and allow additional time when planning any journey.